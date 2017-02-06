30 Small Businesses Selected for Entrepreneur Exchange Program

A new class of small business owners is set to begin the Entrepreneur Exchange program organized by Your Management Team as a part of the SBA’s ScaleUp America initiative. The eight-month program provides existing businesses with the tools, resources and connections to look at the big picture.

Most small business owners are always working in their business, “What ScaleUp does is it gives you a chance to step back and work on your business,” says Rick Garcia, Columbus district director of the SBA.

Your Management Team is one of only eight organizations across the country that implement the ScaleUp Program that has graduated 60 businesses locally over the last two years. Alumni of the program have been acquired, opened new facilities and grown their businesses by triple-digit figures.

“The most amazing part of this is it took very little tweaks to have the outcomes that we’ve had,” says YMT President & Co-Founder Mary McCarthy.

The program takes individuals from owners of their businesses to CEOs of their organizations.

“While that sounds simple, it’s really big shift in how you run your business, and that’s what this program is all about,” McCarthy says.

Business owners participating in the 2017 cohort include:

Nupur Abbas, Asian Traditions

David Barragan, New Frontier Professionals

Otto Beatty, Intelligent Office

Rishi Bhanot, Bear Environmental LLC

Joetta Callentine, Paintastic

Mandi Chisholm, This is Pretty in Ink LLC

Michele Cook, Body Ache Escape Massage Center

Susan Corl, Corl Design Ltd

Michele Cuthbert, Baker Creative

Juanita Darden-Jones, Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine

Sharon DeLay, BoldlyGO Career and HR Management, LLC

Demetrius Dyer, D & C Services, LLC

Chad Ebert, Powell Academy of Music LLC

Dina Gay, CBD Fabrication and Supply, Inc

Misty Gieczys, Designer Paws Salon

Teresa Graham, Buckeye Landscaping & Sodding, LLC

Heidi Hagan, Buffington’s Flowers

Mark Hall, KRAM & Associates Marketing Solutions, Inc.

Helen Holloway, Champion Pest & Termite Control, LLC

Jenefeness Houston, Financial COMFORT Consulting

Darlena Kelley, ProWrite Inc.

Tamera Lindsay, LUX LED Solutions, LLC.

F. Dyann McDowell, Training Marbles, Inc.

Melissa Mercer, Buckeye Bookkeeping Services, LLC

Timothy Ney, TNT Landscaping LLC

Karen Poling, Karen Poling Law, LLC

Linda Treasure, Turn-Key Environmental Consultants, Inc. (TKEC)

Patti Urbatis, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Integrity One, Realtors

Kathy Warnick, Warnick Consultants, LLC

Emily West, DogWatch Hidden Fences of Columbus

For more information, visit yourmanagementteam.com/ee.