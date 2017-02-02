4 Time Management Tips for the Small Business Owner

As a small business owner, you know that every moment in a day counts. Balancing employees, customers and day-to-day work tasks with family and after work events can be both stressful and draining. Taking the time to master a few time management techniques will help. Below are four tips for getting the most out of your time.

1. Prioritize: Setting a schedule and list of tasks may seem simple, but sticking to it is not—just because you’re busy, doesn’t mean you’re working efficiently. When putting together your to-do list, take a minute to consider at what point during the day you’re most productive. If in the morning, schedule your most difficult tasks for first thing when you get to the office and your more relaxed duties for the afternoon.

2. Turn off your email: It’s easy to get distracted by the dinging of your email or the buzzing of your phone. What most of us have forgotten are the advantages of focusing exclusively on one task as opposed to multi-tasking. Try turning off your email alerts for an hour to focus solely on the task at hand, and you’ll be surprised how much more efficiently you’ll work.

3. Learn to delegate: Being a small business owner, you may worry that some tasks won’t get done correctly if you pass them on to others. Learn to trust your employees to do their jobs, and try not to micromanage, which can be a time-suck for both of you. Delegate routine tasks such as inventory or monthly status reports to your employees and focus on what you do best.

4. Consider outsourcing: While delegating work to your employees is important, there will be some tasks at which neither you nor your employees excel. These are tasks such as payroll and marketing that you should consider outsourcing to professionals. Telhio Credit Union offers many services that can assist small businesses in better managing their time, such as corporate credit cards with easy tracking of employee expenses and great rewards, merchant services to process point-of-sale and track gift cards and customer rewards, and payroll services that simplify the process for you (especially at tax time!).

