Best of 2016: Best New Startup – Aunt Flow

2016 was the year Aunt Flow went from concept to full-fledged business, delivering the first round of its buy-one, give-one subscription tampon boxes to customers just last month. Readers and contributors voted the budding social enterprise as the Best New Startup of the year.

Behind the business is 19-year-old Claire Coder. After pitching the idea at Startup Weekend in November of 2015, Coder went full steam head developing a business to provide tampons and pads for women in need. With Aunt Flow, when a woman signs up for a subscription of 18 pads or tampons to be delivered to her door monthly, the equivalent is donated to organizations like OSU Star House and the Mid-Ohio Foodbank, chipping away at the gap that exists between women in need and products for their period.

For more information, visit www.auntflow.org.

Note: Our “Best of 2016″ lists are published as the combined results of our annual Reader Nomination Survey and Editor’s Choice picks.