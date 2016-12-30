Best of 2016: Top 10 Best Small Business Success Stories

The number of small businesses success stories in Columbus is ever on the rise, but this year it’s Rise Brands that tops the list according to readers and contributors. If the Rise Brands name doesn’t seem familiar – its concepts certainly will. It’s the creative front for what Columbus Underground readers voted the Best New Bar of 2016 – Pins Mechanical Co. and the always-packed 16-Bit Bar+Arcade.

Founder Troy Allen chatted with The Metropreneur in August, discussing the evolution of his more traditional advertising, marketing and brand strategy firm Elevate Thinking into Rise Brands. The new moniker represented the departure to working on their own concepts.

More success is likely on the horizon for Rise Brands. Allen has an aggressive growth strategy for Pins and 16-Bit with five markets each in three years. 16-Bit is up to a trifecta, with Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati spots, and a second Pins is already planned for Dublin’s Bridge Park. Stay tuned for more from Rise Brands in the coming years as Allen hints at additional concepts already in the works.

For more information, risebrands.com.

1. Rise Brands

2. Compton Construction

3. Robert Mason

4. CoverMyMeds

5. MMELO

6. HOMAGE

7. Hai Poke

8. Planthropy

9. CrossChx

10. Black Radish

Note: Our “Best of 2016″ lists are published as the combined results of our annual Reader Nomination Survey and Editor’s Choice picks.