Best of 2016: Top 10 Small Business Resources in Columbus

Central Ohio is fortunate to have many types of small business resources that offer entrepreneurs assistance with legal advice, access to capital, networking opportunities, coworking facilities and a whole lot more. When we asked our readers and contributors to help us identify the best resource as a whole, they pointed for the fourth year in a row to ECDI as the number one organization in the region.

Over the past 12 years, ECDI has assisted over 8,500 entrepreneurs and individuals seeking education and financial support, and has distributed over $33 million in small business loans. Additionally, the organization offers niche industry support to food-based businesses at the Food Fort commercial kitchen facility, and to women-owned businesses at the Women’s Business Center, both located on the company’s campus. During 2016, the resource provider also made several announcements about new programs providing even more ways to assist small business owners.

For more information, visit ecdi.org.

Note: Our “Best of 2016″ lists are published as the combined results of our annual Reader Nomination Survey and Editor’s Choice picks.