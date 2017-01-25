Columbus Chamber Annual Meeting Scheduled for February 8

The Columbus Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting on Wednesday, February 8. Over 1,300 business leaders are expected to gather at the Convention Center from 7 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. to discover insights on trends that will shape business in 2017.

The theme for 2017’s event is ELEVATE.

“This year the Chamber wanted to illustrate a bold step forward – something that tangibly demonstrated how Columbus and its businesses continue to evolve,” says Joe Bellfy, director of marketing and engagement. “So when we thought about the success of the community in the last year, and the Chamber’s vision for the immediate future, “ELEVATE” really stood out as an exciting and clear call to action.”

Columbus Chamber members and non-members are invited to attend the event with featured speakers and presenters including:

Sue Zazon, Central Ohio region president, Huntington

Don DePerro, president and CEO, Columbus Chamber of Commerce

Jeff Sopp, founder and CEO, Kensington Hill Partners; Chairman of the Board, Columbus Chamber of Commerce

Andrew J. Ginther, mayor, City of Columbus

Jennifer Griffith, regional president, First Merchants Bank

Abigail Pringle, chief development officer, The Wendy’s Company

Keith Stevens, chairman and CEO, PSI

The program will also feature two award presentations. Nationwide CEO Steve Rasmussen will be honored with the 2017 Columbus Award, recognizing outstanding business and community leadership. Four finalists will be recognized for the 2017 Small Business Leader Award including:

Kimberly Blackwell, CEO, PMM Agency

Tom Harris, CEO, HMB

Hiten Shah, president, Marketing and Engineering Solutions, Inc.

Dwight Smith, CEO and founder, Sophisticated Systems, Inc.

Small businesses such as these make up nearly 90 percent of the Columbus Chamber’s membership.

“We’ve approached this event as an opportunity to showcase THEIR success – in presenting the Small Business Leader Awards, for example – but also how to demonstrate how the Chamber’s strategic planning hinges on their future prosperity,” Bellfy says. “So while there will be some large companies represented in the room, this event is about the trends, ideas and opportunities that will help elevate all of the region’s businesses in the coming year.”

After its inaugural year in 2016, the Art of Business will also return in 2017. The exhibition brings quotes from local business leaders to the canvas through the creative insights of local artists.

“We had an overwhelmingly positive response in 2016, from CEOs and artists alike,” Bellfy says. “One of the biggest reasons for that is how well art and visual media represent the energy and diversity of the Columbus business community – we’re proud to feature it all as a part of our program.”

Registration for the event is open through Wednesday, February 1. Pricing is $100 for individual members and $130 for individual non-members.

CLICK HERE for more information and to purchase tickets for the annual meeting.