Columbus Chamber cbuzz: Dan Fronczak of Healthy Roster

A young athlete takes a spill on the field. Now the parents face what Dan Fronczak calls the dinner dilemma: take the child to the ER or wait it out.

Fronczak’s Healthy Roster offers some middle ground.

“The ideal solutions was to figure out, well, is there an in-between between going to the ER and scratching your head,” he explains. “Healthy Roster is basically virtual athletic training on an app along with medical records.”

With Healthy Roster, parents and/or coaches can quickly connect to an athletic trainer via facetime and receive a professional opinion about what to do next. If it’s head to the hospital, the app becomes a central location where everyone from a school’s athletic trainer to the child’s parents can be looped into the discussion about an athlete’s health.

During the podcast, Fronczak explains the importance of bridging the communication gap when it comes to sports injuries.

“We spent a lot of time just understanding the marketplace,” he says.

Healthy Roster interviewed parents to coaches to athletic trainers. Each are invested in keeping kids healthy and play an important role in the ecosystem, but there is often a breakdown of communication.

“The idea was how do we bring them all together, and that was really one of the biggest needs was the communication gap between everybody,” Fronczak says.

The app allows that ecosystem to add updates on the status of an injury, ensuring the lines of communication aren’t stunted and protecting a child’s well-being from instances like hitting the field again too soon.

It’s free for coaches and parents as well. The app’s customers are hospital systems, including some of the biggest names in Columbus like the OSU Wexner Medical Center, OhioHealth and Orthopedic One.

Healthy Roster has had some help along the way – namely from Rev1 Ventures. During cbuzz, Fronczak speaks to the resources the organization has provided and how the strategic path to validation has helped them get where they are.

For more information, visit healthyroster.com.

