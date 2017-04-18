Columbus Chamber Hosts All-Industry Showcase & Career Fair April 25

On Tuesday, April 25 hundreds of Central Ohio employers and job seekers will gather at MAPFRE Stadium, One Black and Gold Boulevard, for the Columbus Chamber Regional All-Industry Showcase and Career Fair.

“The Columbus Chamber plays a critical role in fostering connections and networking in the regional business community,” said Columbus Chamber President & CEO, Don DePerro. “The All-Industry Showcase and Career Fair will connect employers and talent professionals with our area’s best candidates.”

The Career Fair offers job seekers the opportunity to put their best foot forward with numerous employers from around the region. Registration is free, but not required, for job seekers. Attendees can expect employers from a wide range of industries, spanning logistics, to IT, to retail, to hospitality and much more. College students, recent graduates, currently employed individuals and military veterans are all encouraged to attend to explore a spectrum of positions from recruiters, including full-time, part-time, leadership opportunities and more.

No live/formal interviews will occur, but job seekers are should come prepared to make their personal brand stand out through materials like resumes, business cards or work samples. The Career Fair will also include presentations from business professionals as well as coaching experts for job seekers.

For employers wishing to meet the diverse range of talent in the Columbus region, registration is $225 for a table and $400 for a booth.

“The vibrant and competitive nature of the Columbus economy means there’s an abundance of qualified, highly skilled people out there,” DePerro says. “It’s the Chamber’s job to match that talent with the specialized needs of businesses.”

The Chamber has also partnered with various organizations to help attract a diverse range of qualified talent, including:

The Central Ohio Compact

Columbus Jobs | Monster

Columbus State Community College

Educational Service Center of Central Ohio

Veterans to Work program from the Franklin County Recorder’s Office

Jewish Family Services

New Skills at Work initiative from JPMorgan Chase

Job Seekers, CLICK HERE to find a list of attending employers and to register for the event.

Employers CLICK HERE for more information and to register for the event.

For more information on the robust resources of the Columbus Chamber, visit columbus.org.