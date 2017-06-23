Columbus Coworking Guide

1 Introduction

Whether you’re a “solopreneur” or a budding small business with a tight-knit team, the options for office and coworking space in Columbus are ever-expanding. From open, character-filled spaces in the heart of Downtown, to offices in the suburbs that offer more than a desk, but also additional programming, there’s a little something for any type of business in any price range.

From desks to offices, find the space that best suits your work style. Do you run on coffee? Find out what spaces wrap it into membership – and of course other important things like conference rooms, kitchenettes and WiFi.

Scroll through each space, or use the links below to jump to you favorite.