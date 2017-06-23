Columbus Coworking Guide

1Introduction
Whether you’re a “solopreneur” or a budding small business with a tight-knit team, the options for office and coworking space in Columbus are ever-expanding. From open, character-filled spaces in the heart of Downtown, to offices in the suburbs that offer more than a desk, but also additional programming, there’s a little something for any type of business in any price range.
From desks to offices, find the space that best suits your work style. Do you run on coffee? Find out what spaces wrap it into membership – and of course other important things like conference rooms, kitchenettes and WiFi.
Scroll through each space, or use the links below to jump to you favorite.
- 400 Co-Working
- Bottoms Up Coffee Co-Op
- CCAD MindMarket
- Club Level Coworking *now open!
- COhatch
- Columbus Idea Foundry
- Cultivate
- Dublin Entrepreneurial Center ‘DEC’
- Entrepreneurial CoShares
- The Hub on Kenny
- Industrious Columbus
- Innovate New Albany
- Intelligent Office of Downtown
- Lumos
- Office Evolution – Downtown
- Office Evolution – Dublin
- Office Evolution – Easton
- Office Evolution – Worthington
- The Perch
- Qwirk Coworking & Collaborating
- The Salt Mines
- Studio 595
- Coworking spaces coming soon!