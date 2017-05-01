Crowdfunding Roundup – May 2017

All you need for a complete meal – beer, burgers and snoballs – make their way to crowdfunding in May. The trio of food-based business join an inclusive women’s boutique setting up shop in Clintonville. Keep reading to find out how you can support these four local businesses.

Sister Entreprenuer’s Snoball Startup/Food Truck

A trio of sisters hocking New Orleans-style snoballs are in need of a new trailer. With treats that please the kiddos to the adults, SNO-OH is ready to expand, but needs a reliable trailer to do it. Funds will go towards taking their treats featuring hand-crafted syrups with unique flavor combos like pineapple-habanero, pineapple-lemondae and lemon-basil, to more events and cities, including Cleveland and Cincinnati.

The Sunroom

Two friends are looking to bring a new women’s retail experience to Clintonville. Nestled between Dough Mama and Whitt’s, The Sunroom will offer a wide variety of styles catering to many sizes and body types. With space secured in the high foot traffic area, renovations are well underway to transform the former massage parlor. Funds raised will go towards build out and product ordering for fall, with extra dollars earmarked to purchase items like table and chairs to also be able to hold events at the shop.

The Draft Room

Grab a six-pack; sit and have a beer – that’s the vision of Westerville’s The Draft Room. The part beer bar, part bottle shop is the brainchild of a trio of beer-loving friends. Space secured and liquor license won, The Draft Room is turning to crowdfunding for funds to finish off their space. But lookout for the bar no matter what, the owners assure it’s full steam ahead regardless of crowdfunding results.

Eden Burger

Fast-food and plants aren’t two things you would expect to find in the same sentence, but Eden Burger looks to bring plant-based burgers and milkshakes to the former DareDevil Dogs space near campus. The operation is trading kitchen takeovers for a permanent space. The startup turned to crowdfunding to sell tickets to its Grand Opening Day Party, which will also raise funds for continued costs as the business gets started.

Failed or Funded? – March 2017

Shot for Shot Portraits by Commons Studio – Unfulfilled – $5,289 raised / $10,000 requested

Sweat Seal: End Pit Stains! – Funded – $15,563 raised / $7,500 requested

BrewDog Craft Beer Hotel & Sour Beer Facility – Funded – $313,182 raised / $75,000 requested

VENUE: Make dating great again – Canceled – $873 raised / $20,000 requested

No Mercy – Funded – $36,435 raised / $30,000 requested

String Stash – Unfulfilled – $9,600 raised / $1,433 requested

Is your business launching a crowdfunding campaign? Email info@themetropreneur.com to be considered for the monthly roundup.