Four String Brewing Offering Contract Brewing Services

Following its recent expansion with a production facility on the West Side, Four String Brewing now has a tank open for business.

“We created additional tank space that can be used for other breweries as we continue to grow our own business,” says Founder Dan Cochran.

Starting this month, the brewery that has a taproom in the Fifth by Northwest neighborhood as well as its Hague Avenue production facility and taproom, will offer contract brewing services to startups to established breweries.

“Building a quality brewery can be very expensive,” Cochran says. “Contract brewing gives startups the ability to get beer into the market with a much smaller capital investment. It also allows for established breweries to continue growth in the market without building a new facility.”

At a brewery’s disposal are flexible batch sizes ranging from 30 to 120 barrels. Those brews can head over to the canning line equipped to package 12oz and 16oz cans in both four-packs and six-packs. Draft packaging for half and sixth barrel kegs is also available.

Cochran says existing commercial brewers can drop him a line to fill out the appropriate paperwork to get brewing.

“If it’s a startup brewery, they need to go through the processes of obtaining a Brewer’s Permit with the TTB [Alcohol and Tobacco Trade Bureau],” Cochran adds. “This can be a tedious process, but is required by federal law.”

Ohio breweries also needs to obtain an A1C permit from the Ohio Department of Liquor Control before legally being able to produce or sell beer.

For more information, reach out to Dan Cochran at dan@fourstringbrewing.com or visit fourstringbrewing.com.