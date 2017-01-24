Job Opportunity: Small Business Concierge

The City of Columbus is searching for a Development Program Coordinator to fill the role of the city’s Small Business Concierge. Position description via the City:

Definition

Under general direction, is responsible for coordinating the planning, development and implementation of programs for the Department of Development; performs related duties as required.

This position functions as a liaison to small businesses helping to expedite and simplify the process by which small businesses become established. The coordinator will evaluate programs, assist with compliance issues and provide content management for the Small Business Concierge webpage. The coordinator will also provide technical assistance, educational programs and resources to small business owners, employee groups, civic organizations and others. Other responsibilities include collecting and analyzing data relevant to small business services or educational programs, as well as cultivating new business relationships and stimulate discussions regarding programs that impact and regulate small businesses.

Examples of Work

Any one position may not include all of the duties listed, nor do the examples cover all of the duties that may be performed:

Establishes program objectives by analyzing the program proposal and collaborating with management.

Develops program plans by determining the time frame, funding and staffing required to implement.

Recommends and implements policies supporting trade and development programs, goals and objectives of the Department of Development.

Confers with federal officials to negotiate contracts for financial assistance, including the preparation of work programs.

Represents the Administrator in meetings with City Council, federal and state authorities, business and civic groups in order to explain plans and policies.

Coordinates extensive research work into the policies and progress of trade and development programs in other cities.

Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops and reviewing professional publications.

Keeps the administrator informed, in a timely manner, of any situations that will impact the goals and objectives of a program.

Minimum Qualifications

Possession of a bachelor’s degree and two (2) years of managerial experience in city or regional planning, community or economic development, code enforcement, social, or human services, public or business administration, or closely related field.

Substitution(s): A master’s degree in city or regional planning, business administration, public administration, or closely related field may be substituted for one (1) year of experience.

If you wish to apply in person, please submit an application and any supplementary materials to:

Jim Reynolds

Department of Development

Division of Economic Development

50 W. Gay St., 3rd Floor

Columbus, Ohio 43215

P: (614) 645-2861

E: jdreynolds@columbus.gov

CLICK HERE for more information and to apply for the position.