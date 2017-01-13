News Roundup: Applications Open for Two SBA Programs; SE Catalyst Cohort Announced

Two SBA programs are seeking applicants ready to grow their businesses and another group of nonprofits is committed to building social enterprises in Central Ohio. Keep reading for more information on each:

Applications Open for ScaleUp America Entrepreneur Exchange Program

Your Management Team is now accepting applications for the 2017 class for the Entrepreneur Exchange program. Funded by the SBA’s ScaleUp America initiative, the eight-month training program offers an intensive entrepreneurial curriculum designed to help businesses grow more effectively. Entrepreneurs will receive monthly coaching and meetings with peer groups, access to a CPA and attendance at other quarterly events.

To be eligible for the program, entrepreneurs must have been in business for at least two years with an annual gross revenue between $150,000 – $500,000. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis until 30 spots are filled with programming set to begin in February 2017.

For more information and to apply for the program, visit yourmanagementteam.com/ee.

SBA Seeking Applicants for Emerging Leaders Program

The SBA’s Emerging Leaders program provides executive-level training to small business owners who are ready to grow their existing enterprises. Described as a practical, hands-on version of an MBA, the program nurtures poised-for-growth companies with potential for job creation.

The intensive seven-month education series begins in April and runs through October. Applicants must either be an owner or a executive within the business and be able to commit 100 hours to the program, including 40 hours of in-class trainings, mentor sessions and coursework assignments. Additional criteria include three plus years of business operation with at least $400,000 of gross annual revenue and at least one employee besides the owner.

Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, March 4. An information session will be held on Thursday, January 26 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the SBA’s Columbus District Office, 401 N. Front St., Suite 200.

CLICK HERE for more information or to register.

Center for Social Enterprise Development Selects Four Nonprofits for SE Catalyst Program

Four local nonprofits have been selected for the second cohort of SE Catalyst, an immersive eight-month training program designed to help nonprofits build social enterprises. Participating organizations include:

Center for Balanced Living

Columbus International Program with Us Together

Rebuilding Together Central Ohio

YMCA of Central Ohio

The four groups were selected for their readiness, willingness and capacity to devote time to building a social enterprise through the program. Classroom instruction will blend with coaching, technical assistance, and the real-world application of tools, approaches and principles to develop social enterprise ventures.

In October, the first cohort of participants shared their social enterprise concepts at the first Nonprofit Sustainability Showcase. Read more about the social enterprises that have the potential to impact Columbus soon.

CLICK HERE for more information on the program.