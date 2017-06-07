News Roundup: What’s New in Crowdfunding, Updates from Office Evolution, Commonhouse Ales & More

From B Corps, to dog walking, to crowdfunding, find the latest news and updates for the Central Ohio business community in News Roundup!

Office Evolution Adds Fourth Central Ohio Location in Worthington

Offering 19,000 square feet of space to micro-businesses and solopreneurs with 63 offices and three conference rooms, Office Evolution has opened its fourth Central Ohio location in Worthington at 200 E. Campus View Blvd. The executive office suite franchise joins established locations in Dublin, Easton and Downtown. In addition to private office space, Office Evolution offers daily rates, as well as a number of virtual office services, including mail and phone service.

For more information, visit officeevolution.com/locations/worthington.

Commonhouse Ales Officially Granted B Corp Certification

Launched in 2015 with the mission to become Ohio’s first B Corp brewery, Commonhouse Ales has officially been granted the illustrious certification. B Corps go through a rigorous certification process that hods the business to higher standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

The brewery is also a social enterprise. For every six-pack sold of their flagship Six.One For Good Ale, Commonhouse Ales donates $1 to their Commonhouse Shares fund at the Columbus Foundation. To date, $14,584 has been committed to the fund, with $3,800 already distributed to local non-profits.

For more information, visit commonhouseales.com.

SunDown RunDown Kicks Off Campaign to Save Historic Airport Terminal

The SunDown RunDown Group wants to give the original Port Columbus Airport Terminal, 4920 E. Fifth Ave., new life. The structure built in 1929 sat in disarray for years, also landing on the Columbus Landmarks Foundation’s Most Endangered Buildings list, before cleanup efforts over the last few years addressed a leaky roof and mold in the structure.

SunDown RunDown wants to finish the job and renovate the historic location into a business development center and interactive museum. The nonprofit is raising funds for the project, and in a race against time with the owner of the facility, the Columbus Regional Airport Authority. CRAA is also open to a lease from a private company for the building.

For more information and to donate to the campaign, click here.

Local Crowdfunding Campaigns Look For Support

This one’s for the gamers. Icehawk Gaming presents the middle finger gaming gloves. Blisters and sweaty palms be gone with a special design that features leather and compression material for a controller-friendly grip. A product two years in the making, the gloves are ready for production with a successful campaign.

Aerogant Apparel Company is ready to grow. Originally launched and paused in 2011, the brand was brought back to re-branded life in 2016. With limited run sellouts, the brand is ready to up its game with self-designed pieces. Aerogant is raising funds to cover costs to hire a pattern maker.

Dog Walking App Wag! Expands to Columbus

If you ever feel that twinge of guilt about leaving your pup alone at home all day, on-demand dog walking app Wag! has the answer. The Los Angeles-based business is making its way to Columbus as a part of a 16-city expansion.

With Wag!, Canine companions are available 24/7 for 20, 30 or 60 minute adventures with as little as 30 minutes of notice. Dog owners can track pup on their outing and receive a “pup report” with details down to where fido did its business.

For more information, visit wagwalking.com.