Nominations Open for 5th Annual Social Enterprise of the Year Awards

Nominations are now open for the Social Enterprise of the Year Awards presented by The Metropreneur and the Center for Social Enterprise Development.

Social enterprises are creating innovative business models to tackle some of society’s toughest challenges. Whether it’s a one-for-one model, or employing individuals with challenges in their past, or a non-profit building a business to further support their mission, over a hundred organizations in Columbus are finding ways to do business and make an impact.

Now is the time to honor these impact-focused organizations. The Social Enterprise of the Year Awards will recognize everything from startups that have recently launched to large organizations making a wide-reaching impact in the community. Operating social enterprises of all stages and sizes are encouraged to apply.

Social enterprises can self-nominate, while all are encouraged to nominate businesses they see doing great work in the community. Nominations will be reviewed to select award finalists, with the winners being chosen by a group of social enterprise and community leaders.

Nominations will be accepted through Wednesday, July 12. The awards will be presented at The Metropreneur’s Aspire 2017 on September 14. Additional event details will be released soon on The Metropreneur.

To nominate a social enterprise, fill out the form below.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Aspire and The Social Enterprise Awards.