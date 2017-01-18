Opportunity: Operate the Cafe inside the Northside Library Branch

A unique opportunity is available from the Friends of the Columbus Metropolitan Library. The new Northside Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library is now accepting letters of interest from vendors interested in leasing space inside the branch to operate a small café.

They are hoping for high quality coffee, cold drinks, and appealing snack items. Nutritional information needs to be available, as well as vegetarian options. The space is not conducive for cooking on site.

The café operation is approximately 200 square feet and will include cabinetry, countertops, utilities and several pieces of equipment (stand up refrigerator for storage, under counter refrigerator and ice machine).

Tentative opening date for the branch is mid-June 2017. The new Northside Branch is located at 1350 N. High St. Desired hours of operation include, but can be negotiable: Mon – Thurs: 8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.; Fri – Sat: 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.; Sun: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The current request is only for space inside the Northside Branch, but could lead to other opportunities.

Responses are due to Kelly Stevelt by email, Director of Development & Affinity at Columbus Metropolitan Library by February 15, 2017.

To view the full Request for Letters of Interest, click here.