6 Tips for Your Small Business Financial Success

As a small business owner, financial concerns are all too familiar. To ensure your small business is successful, follows these tips and avoid these financial dangers.

1. Know your core competencies: When you know what you do best, you’ll also know what areas of business in which you need the most help. Don’t try to do it all yourself. Focus on what you do to generate revenue, and ask for – or hire – help for those areas that are weaknesses or time “bandits.” Hire resources and have them at your disposal, such as an attorney, banker, CPA, and marketing and public relations expert.

2. Have a plan: Use timelines to keep your business focused and on track, and write down your expectations for each goal. Set aside time for administrative and financial planning so that you don’t get behind on these two critical business areas. A good rule of thumb is to dedicate the 15th and 30th of every month to financial matters: logging and paying bills, tracking and entering vehicle mileage, updating financial projections, etc.

3. Understand your finances: It’s important to fully grasp your financial climate. Talk to other small business owners in your same industry and find out what their recommendations are to maintain cash flow and plan for the future. Consider looking into a line of credit when cash flow is solid, so that it is there when you need it. Also, determine if a small business loan is a good option for you. Telhio Credit Union can help you determine the right level of credit line and type of loan that might be best for your business.

4. Know your customer: In order to keep a small business afloat, customer service is key. Know who your audience is for the services or products you offer, and how best you can serve them. Also, consider those who influence your customers. They might not be your direct customer, but they can be a source of third-party validation. For example, at Telhio, we have a Preferred Partner program, where we work with small businesses to market their services to our members. It’s a win-win situation for Telhio, its members, and the participating businesses.

5. Explore alternative funding sources: There are many sources available that are often less expensive than traditional bank financing, and these sources exist to keep you from having to deplete your personal or family funds, or home equity. For example, Community Development Corporations are nonprofits that can be great resources for small business owners. Additionally, SBA loans, or local, state, or federal development dollars can be accessed through a variety of sources. Many times, local community banks and credit unions, like Telhio, work with these entities to help their small business members thrive.

6. Don’t hurry; go at “game speed”: Many small business owners want to become bigger and faster without understanding the pros and cons that rapid and sudden growth would have on their resources. It’s critical for small business owners to know that most businesses fail within the first one to two years, and remember not to rush progress. Again, if you find yourself growing and in need of financial assistance, don’t be afraid to seek it out. A little financial boost now in the form of a loan or line of credit could mean the difference between success and failure later.

Telhio Credit Union is here to help your small business succeed. Contact us today at 614-221-3233, extension 8211 to learn more about our business services and products to help you manage and grow your business.

