The Metropreneur Wins Best Specialized Site in Ohio Journalism Awards

The Metropreneur has been named the Best Specialized Journalism site in the Ohio’s Best Journalism Contest, sponsored by the Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) chapters. It’s the second year in a row The Metropreneur has been recognized as a top journalism site after a second place award in 2016.

The annual awards recognize journalists who work for newspaper, magazines, radio, television, trade, online and college media across the state. Winners were announced today for 315 honorees from 700 entries of content published in 2016.

Ohio’s applications were judged by the The Long Island Press Club which had the following feedback about The Metropreneur:

“A thorough, targeted, well-developed concept highlighting small business issues in Central Ohio.”

The Metropreneur’s sister publication Columbus Underground was also recognized with four awards including being named the Best Digital Media General News Site in the state of Ohio for the second year in a row.

Additional recognitions for Columbus Underground included:

Best Editorial Writing – Digital Media – First Place – Opinion: Police Need to Join Protestors, Rally For Self-Reform by Lauren Sega

Best Online Still Photographer in Ohio – Digital Media – Second Place – Food Photography (Series) by Lillian Dent

Best Freelance Writer – Digital Media – First Place – Music Interviews (Series) by Grant Walters

The winners will be honored at a luncheon on Saturday, August 26 at the Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

For more information on the Ohio SPJ Awards, visit www.ohiospjawards.org.