Best of 2016: The Top 10 Entrepreneurs of the Year

When new development projects, apartment buildings, restaurants and bars are first announced, the fanfare is generally about the concept, the location, the venue and the architecture. Once the actual work begins, it’s easy to overlook the organizations that get down to the nitty gritty to get things done: the construction crews.

That doesn’t hold true for the team at Compton Construction though, which has taken a proactive approach to press relations, social media and creative marketing strategies that keeps their name at the forefront of many of the projects that they work on. And while construction is obviously a team effort, a sizable amount of credit is due to CEO and founder Blake Compton, who was named by our readers and contributors as this year’s Entrepreneur of the Year.

Compton’s company was recognized on a national level in 2016 when the annual INC 5000 list ranked the local construction company as the 825th fasted growing company in the United States with a whopping 481 percent growth since their founding in 2012.

For more information, visit www.comptonllc.com.

Top 10 Columbus Entrepreneurs of the Year for 2016:

Note: Our “Best of 2016″ lists are published as the combined results of our annual Reader Nomination Survey and Editor’s Choice picks.